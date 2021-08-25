Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high, again

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to a record 1,080 on Wednesday, 80 more than the record set the previous day, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The majority of hospitalized patients in Oregon are unvaccinated, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, in a statement on Tuesday.

"Unvaccinated people are at the most serious risk of hospitalization and, tragically, even death from the disease. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine," he said.

"And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings. By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus,” Sidelinger said.

Of Oregon's hospitalized patients, 295 were in intensive care unit beds on Wednesday, an increase of 12 from Tuesday.

Hospitals across the state have 44 of their total 662 ICU beds that remain available, or 7%. Only 8% of non-ICU hospital beds, or 320 out of 4,256, remain available.

The OHA also reported 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Wednesday, including 94 in Linn County and 21 in Benton County.

