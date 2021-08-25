Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high, again

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to a record 1,080 on Wednesday, 80 more than the record set the previous day, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The majority of hospitalized patients in Oregon are unvaccinated, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, in a statement on Tuesday.
"Unvaccinated people are at the most serious risk of hospitalization and, tragically, even death from the disease. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine," he said.
"And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings. By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus,” Sidelinger said.
Of Oregon's hospitalized patients, 295 were in intensive care unit beds on Wednesday, an increase of 12 from Tuesday.
Hospitals across the state have 44 of their total 662 ICU beds that remain available, or 7%. Only 8% of non-ICU hospital beds, or 320 out of 4,256, remain available.
The OHA also reported 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Wednesday, including 94 in Linn County and 21 in Benton County.
Oregon announced 20 new deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,086. There were no Linn or Benton County deaths in Wednesday’s daily coronavirus update from the OHA.
The state’s immunization registry grew 11,462 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, 2,598,416 in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,381,298 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon has now had 263,164 cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 28, 2020.
Linn County has had 82 COVID-19 deaths and 7,767 cases.
Benton County has had 23 deaths and 3,992 cases during the pandemic.
The United States added 1,138 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as well as 153,572 cases of the disease. During the pandemic, the United States has had 629,139 COVID-19 deaths and roughly 38.15 million cases of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
