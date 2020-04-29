Oregon COVID-19 deaths surpass 100

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Linn County on Wednesday while statewide the number of deaths attributed to the virus has reached 101.

The Oregon Health Authority reported the deaths Wednesday afternoon, along with 61 new cases around the state.

Some 54,472 Oregonians have been tested. Nearly 2,500 have tested positive and just over 52,000 have tested negative, though widespread testing has yet to be instituted.

Benton County reported no new cases on Wednesday, staying steady at 29 and five deaths. Linn County saw three new cases of the virus confirmed. According to OHA, there have been seven deaths in Linn County, all of which originated from the Edward C. Allsworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

The agency also reported on Wednesday that there are 46 individuals currently on ventilators, 22 who are confirmed to have the virus and 24 who are suspected of being positive. There are currently 286 adult ICU beds available statewide.

Of the 2,446 cases in Oregon, at least 569 are hospitalized while 1,734 are not hospitalized. The status of hospitalization for 143 individuals is unknown.