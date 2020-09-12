Oregon COVID-19 death toll passes 500

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus.

The state’s death toll is now 505, according to the daily report issued Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority.

The fatalities were:

• A 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 12 and dies Sept. 2.

• A 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 6.

• A 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 29 and died Aug. 29

• A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 27 and died Sept. 5.

• A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Aug. 28.

• An 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive Aug. 26 and died Sept. 2.

At least four of the six fatalities had underlying conditions. Authorities still were awaiting confirmation on the Clackamas County woman and the 63-year-old Multnomah County man.