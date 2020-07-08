Oregon COVID-19 cases rise 51% in a week

Oregon added nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 between June 29 and July 5 and on Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a new death from the virus in Benton County.
OHA's daily update showed 217 new cases statewide and four new deaths. The department's weekly report, also released on Wednesday, said the state has seen a 51% increase in cases over last week.
The cause for the increase, OHA said, is not solely due to testing, which has remained steady or increased over the last month. The positive rate for those being tested has increased from 3.7% to 4.2% to the current 5% in the span of two weeks.
Seven days ago, according to OHA, the state's total case load stood at 8,931. On Wednesday, the department reported the state's total as 10,817.
Hospitalizations increased for the fifth consecutive week but according to OHA, remain below the levels seen at the height of the pandemic in March. The department said the lower hospitalization rate can be explained by the demographic currently accounting for the majority of cases: young people.
About 20% of total cases are being reported by those between the ages of 20-29 with 63 of those cases being hospitalized.
OHA also reported on Wednesday that, prior to May 1 when the definition of recovery was altered, the department contacted 1,885 individuals who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that group, 86.7% are considered to have recovered while about 12% either haven't recovered yet or no information is available for those individuals.
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center reported on Wednesday as part of OHA's weekly release that it is treating 13 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. Samaritan Albany Genera Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital both reported between 1-9 patients with the virus as well.
Benton County reported its sixth death on Wednesday as well. An 85-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died at her home in Benton County on June. 28. Linn County's death count remains at 10 but the county added eight new cases according to Wednesday's update.
