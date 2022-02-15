Oregon COVID-19 cases continue plummet, deaths remain steady-ish

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,613 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total in the state to 680,852 and continuing a pattern of steady decline.

At the height of the omicron variant surge, the state was experiencing 10,000-case days.

OHA also logged 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, making Oregon’s death toll 6,393 since the pandemic began. Monday's report included 18 deaths, while Thursday's and Friday's announced 12 and 22, respectively.

Linn County recorded 45 cases in Tuesday’s report. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 25,384. No new Linn County deaths were reported. The county’s death toll is 225.

Benton County reported 22 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14,408. No new deaths were reported in the county. The death toll in Benton County is 59.

Hospitalizations: There are 805 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, 60 fewer than the previous report. One hundred forty-seven of them are in intensive care unit beds, five fewer than the last data.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds, making for an 8% availability rate statewide. There are 257 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 6% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has two adult ICU beds available and 10 adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 5,542 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 5,834.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 203,533 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 77.8 million.

The CDC also logged 2,938 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 920,097.

