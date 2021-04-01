 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon counties/communities get $4.26B from stimulus bill
0 comments
alert

Oregon counties/communities get $4.26B from stimulus bill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Capitol stock

The U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 16 in Washington, D.C.

 KENT NISHIMURA, LOS ANGELES TIMES

The $1,400 checks to individuals is the best known part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress earlier this month.

But alongside unemployment aid, COVID-19 funds and other spending is money for states, counties and cities to use to backfill their budgets.

In Oregon, that amounts to just over $4.26 billion — the state gets $2.62 billion, counties receive $818 million, larger cities get $438 million, and other communities receive $243 million.

Erin and Kevin discuss the run for 12 seeded Oregon State this season and how we are still overlooking it.

There's another $1.55 million for state construction and renovation projects.

The biggest allocations in the mid-Willamette Valley were for Linn County, which gets more than $25 million, and Benton County, which is set to receive $18.05 million.

For Linn and Benton County cities, Corvallis leads the way at $13.81 million, followed by Albany at $9.36 million, Lebanon at $3.55 million, Sweet Home at $2.03 million and Philomath at $1.15 million.

There are 278 local allocations across the state of Oregon, and these range from $10,000 for the city of Antelope (population 50) in Wasco County to $159.65 million for Multnomah County.

The package was proposed by President Joe Biden and approved by narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

Biden hailed the legislation as generating "economic growth for the entire nation."

"It focuses on rebuilding the backbone of this country — working families, the middle class, the people who built this country," he said.

Oregon's two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted for the bill. Three of the state's five House members — all Democrats — voted for the bill: Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer.

Critics of the bill said it the price tag was too large and that much of the spending wasn't targeted at issues created by the COVID-19 crisis. 

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was among the Republicans in the House opposing the bill. 

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Salem, was one of two Democrats to oppose the bill. He said he was angry that members of Congress were not allowed to offer amendments of their own during the House vote. He also believed the bill could be unfair to small business owners.

In an interview with KGW television in Portland, he took a swipe at Democrats who said he wasn't representing their interests.

"You want someone that's going to be a party hack, elect somebody else," Schrader said. "You want someone that's going to represent the fifth congressional district of Oregon and my great state, you elect me."

FEDERAL FUNDING

Here is a look at local projected allocations from the latest federal stimulus bill:

Benton County — $18.05 million

Linn County — $25.16 million

Albany — $9.36 million

Adair Village —$180,000

Brownsville — $370,000

Corvallis — $13.81 million

Gates — $100,000

Halsey — $200,000

Harrisburg — $790,000

Idanha — $30,000

Jefferson — $690,000

Lebanon — $3.55 million

Lyons — $260,000

Mill City — $400,000

Millersburg — $520,000

Monroe — $130,000

Philomath — $1.15 million

Scio — $200,000

Sodaville — $70,000

Sweet Home — $2.03 million

Tangent — $270,000

Waterloo — $50,000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News