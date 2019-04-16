A 12-member jury convicted an Oregon City man on child pornography charges on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court, according to Oregon’s online court database.
Michael William Irizarry, 41, was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.
According to authorities, Irizarry was found in possession of images and recordings of children in sexually explicit positions. He was initially charged in December 2017.
The indictment in the case states that the crimes occurred in October 2015. The Corvallis Police Department was the investigating agency in the case, according to Oregon’s online court database.
The trial was scheduled for three days but wrapped up in two days.