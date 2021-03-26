Oregon cases above 500 for first time in a month

Oregon has added 505 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases and three new deaths.
The case total marks the first time the state has been above 500 since Feb. 25. The state has not exceeded 1,000 new cases since Jan. 16. Oregon now has 163,295 cases.
The three new deaths were a 74-year-old woman in Coos County, an 81-year-old man in Lane County and a 76-year-old man in Douglas County. Underlying medical conditions are still being analyzed in the Douglas case, with underlying conditions confirmed in the other two fatalities. Oregon has recorded 2,373 coronavirus deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Benton County reported 14 new cases and now has 2,534, including 18 deaths. There were 11 new Linn County positives for a total of 3,779 and 59 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
In other highlights from Friday’s OHA report:
Vaccinations: Oregon has added 41,716 vaccine does to the state registry. To date Oregonians have received more than 1.65 million doses, 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Benton has administered a total of 27,678 dosws, or 2,933 per 10,000 reesidents. Linn county has injected 28,228 doses or 2,231 per 10,000.
Hospitalizations: The OHA report noted 108 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals, the same as in Thursday’s report. There are 18 patients in intensive cad, one more than the Thursday report.
National numbers: According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the U.S. has experienced 29,903,245 cases, with an increase of 68,511 since Thursday. There have been 543,975 deaths, up 1,391 from Thursday’s report.
