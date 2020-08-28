Oregon CARES fund available for Black Oregonians

Black Oregonians and businesses impacted by COVID-19 can now get financial relief.
The Oregon Cares Fund, organized by leaders of the state’s Black community, announced earlier this week that dollars were being made available for Black individuals, Black-led non-profits and Black-owned businesses who have experienced financial adversity due to COVID-19 and its impacts.
A total of $62 million has been made available to be dispersed through two non-profit organizations after the Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board approved allocating $200 million of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to specific communities outside of the funds that were made available for other businesses and individuals.
The grants range between $1,000 and $3,000 for individuals and families. According to the program’s website, businesses or non-profits with employees will receive grants based on the amount of lost revenue they experienced.
Applications opened on Monday and grants will be dispersed by an 11-person Council of Trust comprised of Black leaders from around the state. Grants will be deposited directly into applicant’s bank accounts though the timeline for disbursement may vary.
Corvallis resident Angel Harris is part of the Council of Trust.
"The coronavirus has exposed the many inequities Black Oregonians face," she said. "Similar to the federal coronavirus relief for businesses, and the arts and cultures community, the Oregon Cares Fund will provide economic relief for the Black community who are among Oregon's most vulnerable groups due to systemic divestment and disparities widened by COVID-19," she said. "As a member of the Council of Trust, I want to encourage Black Oregonians in Linn and Benton (counties) to apply for this grant if you have been impacted by COVID-19. Whether you are a Black individual, Black business, or Black organization, please apply. Black leaders across Oregon have met to make this fund a reality. This money is not the final solution but it will help our communities in these hard times."
According to the program’s website, the Council of Trust is currently reviewing applications in three separate periods.
“Due to the high number of applications under review, funding notifications will take time,” the website notes. Once applications are submitted, notifications may go out within two to three weeks. By Monday, 4,300 applications from individuals had been received.
For more information, or to apply, visit thecontingent.org/oregon-cares/application.
