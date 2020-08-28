Oregon CARES fund available for Black Oregonians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Oregonians and businesses impacted by COVID-19 can now get financial relief.

The Oregon Cares Fund, organized by leaders of the state’s Black community, announced earlier this week that dollars were being made available for Black individuals, Black-led non-profits and Black-owned businesses who have experienced financial adversity due to COVID-19 and its impacts.

A total of $62 million has been made available to be dispersed through two non-profit organizations after the Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board approved allocating $200 million of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to specific communities outside of the funds that were made available for other businesses and individuals.

The grants range between $1,000 and $3,000 for individuals and families. According to the program’s website, businesses or non-profits with employees will receive grants based on the amount of lost revenue they experienced.

Applications opened on Monday and grants will be dispersed by an 11-person Council of Trust comprised of Black leaders from around the state. Grants will be deposited directly into applicant’s bank accounts though the timeline for disbursement may vary.

Corvallis resident Angel Harris is part of the Council of Trust.