Oregon breaks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report. This is the highest number reported in a single day.

In a news release, OHA cited a “death data reconciliation” as part of the reason for the new high. According to OHA, death is a lagging indicator and usually follows a rise in cases. Additionally, there is usually a lag in reporting as state epidemiologists review death certificates.

“OHA expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease,” the news release states. “This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19.”

Tuesday’s report also logged 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. The total for the state now stands at 345,344.

Benton County recorded 34 new cases, bringing the total for the county to 5,214. Meanwhile, Linn County logged 48 new instances of the virus. This makes the cumulative number 12,201.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: