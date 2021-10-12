Oregon breaks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report. This is the highest number reported in a single day.
In a news release, OHA cited a “death data reconciliation” as part of the reason for the new high. According to OHA, death is a lagging indicator and usually follows a rise in cases. Additionally, there is usually a lag in reporting as state epidemiologists review death certificates.
“OHA expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease,” the news release states. “This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19.”
Tuesday’s report also logged 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. The total for the state now stands at 345,344.
Benton County recorded 34 new cases, bringing the total for the county to 5,214. Meanwhile, Linn County logged 48 new instances of the virus. This makes the cumulative number 12,201.
Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Hospitalizations:
There are 585 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. This is 59 less than the previous report. There are 149 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 21 less than yesterday.
Statewide, 56 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, making for an 8% availability. There are also 298 available adult non-ICU beds, an availability of 7%.
The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 5% of adult ICU beds available and 3% of adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations:
OHA reported that 10,629 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday, Oct. 11. The seven-day running average is 10,352 doses per day.
As of Tuesday’s report, 2.77 million people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 2.55 million people had completed a vaccine series.
National Numbers:
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 52,327 new coronavirus cases. The running total for the number of cases in the United States is 44.4 million. The CDC also logged 527 new deaths. The country’s death toll is 714,243.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_