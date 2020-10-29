Oregon breaks daily COVID mark with 575 cases; Linn has 18 while Benton adds 15

Oregon had a record-high 575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 33 in the mid-valley, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

The latest tally brings the state’s case count to 43,793 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

OHA also announced two additional fatalities associated with the disease, a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County and a 94-year-old woman in Marion County, bringing the state’s death toll to 673. Both women had underlying medical conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total to 845 cases and 15 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Benton County tallied 15 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 463 cases with six deaths.

Preliminary data suggests that the surging case count is the result of continuing widespread community transmission, leading to small clusters and outbreaks around the state, according to OHA.

The state agency issued new guidance last week requiring people to consistently wear face coverings indoors at work and anywhere else they might come in contact with people from outside their households.