Oregon breaks daily COVID mark with 1,122 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, a single-day record that included 20 cases in Benton County and eight in Linn.

Benton County has now had 568 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths attributed to the disease, while Linn has had 1,039 cases and 17 deaths.

Oregon has now logged 53,779 cases since the pandemic began. OHA also reported four COVID-related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 746. The latest fatalities included a 62-year-old Lane County man, a 93-year-old Clackamas County man and a 95-year-old Marion County man, all with underlying health conditions. In the fourth case, a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County, it’s not yet clear whether underlying conditions were present.

This marks the third week in a row that the state has seen a record high daily case count, OHA noted in a news release. The agency also said that 5,177 new cases were recorded during the week of Nov. 2-8, up 46% from the previous weekly total of 3,542, with 42 deaths, up from 37 the week before. The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 for the week, with the positivity rate up sharply to 11.9%.