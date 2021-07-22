Oregon advances job searches, training as federal benefits end

Gerstenfeld spoke with reporters during a conference call on Wednesday.

"Some people are really self-sufficient and know exactly what is needed. It's pretty easy for them to find a job through iMatch Skills, and there's not a huge effort on our part to help them find that next job, especially in such a competitive job market," he said.

"Other people are facing real barriers, such as medical conditions or child care, or it could be they need some additional training to be competitive for a job or the career they want. So there is a lot of individualized work.

"We know there is a lot of pent-up demand from people wanting assistance. So we want to make sure we are as well prepared as possible."

Agency economist Gail Krumenauer said a couple of studies of the 25 states that chose to end extra federal benefits ahead of schedule — Oregon is not among them — do not indicate that they have caused massive dislocations for unemployed workers. One study was by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the other by the national job listing website Indeed.

Short downturn