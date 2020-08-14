Oregon adds two deaths, 323 virus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon has added two new deaths to its coronavirus toll, bringing the state’s count to 385.

The deaths were a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive July 25 and died Aug. 12 and an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 12. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions, said the Friday report of the Oregon Health Authority.

The death was just the fourth in Lane, which is the state’s fourth most populous county behind Multnomah (101 deaths), Washington (27 deaths) and Clackamas (49).

The OHA report also reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.

Linn County added nine new cases, bringing its total to 315 (with 11 deaths). Benton County added two new cases, bringing its total to 182 cases and six deaths.

The new cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (7), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (23), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Malheur (18), Marion (49), Morrow (10), Multnomah (52), Polk (13), Umatilla (37), Wasco (2), Washington (25), and Yamhill (21).