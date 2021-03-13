Oregon adds three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Oregon added 365 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 159,392, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There are three new deaths from the disease, none of which occurred in Benton or Linn County. The state death total is now 2,322.
Oregon’s three newest COVID-19 deaths were all from people who were older than 65, including individuals in Multnomah, Clackamas and Lane counties. Two of them had underlying health conditions, and authorities are still confirming whether the third also had underlying health problems.
Linn County added five new confirmed or presumptive cases to its total, while Benton County added two cases. Linn County’s case total now sits at 3,658, and Benton County’s total sits at 2,430. Neither county has had any new confirmed deaths this week. Linn County has had 57 deaths from COVID-19, while Benton has had 18.
Nationally, confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 increased by just over 63,000, bringing the total caseload in the U.S. to just under 29.2 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Total nationwide deaths increased by about 1,400, bringing the count up to 530,693 deaths.
On the vaccination front, OHA reported that 32,429 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 18,556 doses were administered on Friday and 13,873 were administered on previous days. Cumulative totals can take up to 72 hours to appear on the updated counts.
Oregon has now administered more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of about 1.5 million doses that have been delivered to sites across the state. In Linn County, 21,967 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 12,417 of those being fully vaccinated. In Benton County, 22,837 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 13,491 of them being fully vaccinated.
Nationally, more than 105 million vaccines have been administered out of nearly 136 million total doses, according to the CDC. Of those who have been vaccinated, about 37 million of them have received the full level of doses.
Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop both nationwide and in Oregon. Across the state, 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 19 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care remained unchanged, however, sitting at 23 ICU patients.