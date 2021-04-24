 Skip to main content
Oregon adds 830 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
breaking

Oregon adds 830 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Johnson

Boxes stand next to vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine March 6 in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. 

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It was a sobering week for COVID-19 news in Oregon, with cases and deaths both steadily climbing and an Oregon woman linked to a death resulting from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Linn and several other counties may move into the extreme risk category again due to the steady increase in cases, too, placing added restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

Going to extreme risk would mean that all indoor dining is prohibited at eating and drinking establishments. It also would place further capacity restrictions on things like churches, entertainment venues and office buildings.

There were eight new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Oregon, according to Saturday's report from the Oregon Health Authority. None of the deaths were in Linn or Benton County. The makeup of those deaths were as follows: a 69-year-old Clackamas County man, a 61-year-old man from Coos County, a 75-year-old Douglas County man, a 68-year-old Hood River County man, a 91-year-old man from Marion County, a 91-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 71-year-old Multnomah County man, and a 46-year-old Multnomah County man.

Oregon’s cumulative death toll now sits at 2,484. Nationwide, there were 860 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total to 568,237.

The one spot of positive news is that new or presumptive cases of COVID sharply decreased yesterday, down to 830 after climbing to more than 1,000 new cases per day earlier this week.

There was big news on the vaccination front as federal regulators lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines after a study found that the risks were minimal. Use of the vaccine was paused on April 13 after six U.S. women developed a rare blood clotting disorder known as thrombosis thrombocytopenia syndrome.

A federal study determined that the risk of TTS was highest among women under the age of 50, though still minimal – about seven cases per 1 million vaccines. The risks of TTS in men and older women were determined to be miniscule. At that level of vaccination, however, the J&J vaccine is estimated to prevent more than 650 hospitalizations and 12 deaths, according to the study.

Therefore, officials are saying the risks of blood clots are outweighed by the benefit to flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Today’s federal actions are encouraging news as we confront the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths,” said Oregon’s state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “This thorough scientific review found that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson outweigh the risks. And the prompt and rigorous safety examination can give us all confidence that adverse events are carefully scrutinized.”

Oregon is waiting on a review by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup before the J&J vaccine goes back into use here, according to a release by the Oregon Health Authority. That review just concluded on Saturday, leading to the same conclusions as the federal study. 

The Workgroup recommended that the western states resume the use of the J&J vaccine.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

Daily COVID Info Update

New cases in Oregon: 830

Total cases in Oregon: 179,930

New cases Linn County: 34

Total cases Linn County: 4,314

New cases Benton County: 19

Total cases Benton County: 2,823

New cases U.S.: 62,579

Total cases U.S.: 31,795,248

New deaths in Oregon: 8

Total deaths in Oregon: 2,484

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 64

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 860

Total deaths U.S.: 568,237

New vaccinations Oregon: 53,765

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,709,184

Hospitalizations in Oregon: 295 (19 more than previous day’s report)

ICU beds in Oregon: 66 (two more than previous report)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

