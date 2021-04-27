 Skip to main content
Oregon adds 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Oregon adds 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Covid 19 Vaccine 13
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 740

Total cases Oregon: 182,040

New cases Linn County: 23

Total cases Linn County: 4,384

New cases Benton County: 16

Total cases Benton County: 2,853

Total cases U.S.: 31.9

New deaths Oregon: 2 

Total deaths Oregon: 2,488

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 64

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

Total deaths U.S.: 569,771

New vaccinations Oregon: 28,212

Total vaccinations Oregon: 2.85 million doses

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1.18 million

Total vaccines U.S.: 232 million

Hospitalizations Oregon: 328 (up nine from Monday)

ICU beds Oregon: 71 (down six from Monday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

