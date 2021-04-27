Oregon adds 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 740
Total cases Oregon: 182,040
New cases Linn County: 23
Total cases Linn County: 4,384
New cases Benton County: 16
Total cases Benton County: 2,853
Total cases U.S.: 31.9
New deaths Oregon: 2
Total deaths Oregon: 2,488
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 64
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
Total deaths U.S.: 569,771
New vaccinations Oregon: 28,212
Total vaccinations Oregon: 2.85 million doses