Oregon adds 731 COVID cases, 20 deaths

COVID-19 case counts in Oregon continued to trend lower on Wednesday, when the Oregon Health Authority reported 731 new confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease, including eight in Benton County and 21 in Linn.
It was the 11th straight day that the state recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases.
OHA also announced 20 new fatalities from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 1,924. The agency has stopped providing details about individual deaths by county, but cumulative totals for the mid-valley did not rise on Wednesday.
Benton County has now logged 1,855 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County has recorded a cumulative total of 3,250 cases and 50 deaths.
The state has administered 340,369 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has received a total of 600,875 doses. In Benton County, 6,336 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine for a vaccination rate of 671.5 per 10,000 population. Some 6,549 Linn County residents have been vaccinated, a rate of 517.5 per 10,000, OHA reported.
Statewide, 302 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down six from the day before, while the number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by four to 74, OHA said.
Active COVID-19 outbreaks continued among residents, staff or members of their households at several congregate care facilities around the mid-valley, according to a weekly update released Wednesday by OHA.
The largest is at Corvallis Manor, which has recorded 120 cases and six deaths. An earlier outbreak at the Corvallis nursing home sickened 21 people and resulted in four deaths.
Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany has had four cases, Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany has had 19 cases and one death, Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Albany has had eight cases, and Prestige Senior Living West Hills in Corvallis has had three cases.
Outbreaks continued at a number of mid-valley businesses.
The largest, at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, held steady last week at 29 cases, OHA reported. ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) has a cumulative total of 25 cases among workers or members of their households; Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital has 21; Entek International in Lebanon has 17; Selmet in Albany has 16; Costco in Albany has 14; Samaritan Albany General Hospital, National Frozen Foods in Albany and Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany have 13 apiece; Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany has 11; and Samaritan Treatment and Recovery Services in Lebanon has five.
A previously reported outbreak at Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis was declared resolved with a total of five cases.
Two outbreaks at Corvallis child care centers held steady last week, according to the OHA report. Corvallis Community Childcare-Lancaster has had 11 cases, and Noah’s Ark has had three.
A new outbreak was declared at Alsea Charter School, where four students and one volunteer or staff member have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Outbreaks continued at three other mid-valley K-12 schools offering in-person instruction. One student at Albany Christian School has tested positive, as have two students and one volunteer or staff member at Santiam Christian School in Adair Village and two students at Central Valley Christian School in Tangent.
