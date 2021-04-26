Oregon adds 630 COVID cases, one death

The Oregon Health Authority reported 630 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 181,321.

Linn County added 16 new cases, for a total of 4,281. Benton County has two new cases, for a total of 2,811.

Authorities reported one new death in Oregon, that of an 80-year-old Douglas County woman; the presence or absence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The state death toll now stands at 2,486.

Linn County has had 64 COVID-19 deaths; Benton County’s total is 19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States added 34,641 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 31,883,289 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 294 new deaths for a total of 569,272 COVID-19 deaths.

Oregon also reported on Monday 27,077 new vaccinations had been added to the Oregon immunization registry. Of this total, 18,911 doses were administered on Sunday and 8,166 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,175,540 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, and 1,738,540 have received at least one dose of vaccine.