Oregon adds 580 COVID cases, one death
alert

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23

More than 154 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to federal officials.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The Oregon Health Authority reported 580 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 176,157.

Linn County added 13 new cases, for a total of 4,187. Benton County has 20 new cases, for a total of 2,754.

Authorities reported one new death in Oregon, that of an 82-year-old Sherman County man; the presence or absence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The state death toll remains at 2,460 because of a data correction; a death was erroneously reported on a previous day.

Linn County has had 63 COVID-19 deaths; Benton County’s total is 18.

New cases of COVID in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Gavino Garay reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States added 43,863 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 31,541,447 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 456 new deaths for a total of 564,813 COVID-19 deaths.

Oregon also reported on Tuesday 26,051 new vaccinations had been added to the Oregon immunization registry. Of this total, 17,762 doses were administered on Monday and 8,289 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday. 

As of Tuesday, 1,044,211 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, and 1,615,363 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Oregon was 255, 12 more than the previous day. There were 58 patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than on Monday.

