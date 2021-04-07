Oregon adds 481 COVID cases, 7 deaths

The United States has now tallied nearly 30.7 million cases of COVID-19 and the national death toll stands at 555,231, according to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here are some other COVID-related developments reported on Wednesday:

Vaccinations

OHA added 36,104 doses to the state COVID-19 vaccination registry on Wednesday, including 24,097 shots given Tuesday. The state has now administered nearly 2.1 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.3 million people in the state have received at least one shot, and 802,090 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

County-level immunization data continues to be unavailable because of a reporting error identified on March 30.

Nationally, 171 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the CDC.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, 171 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up eight from Tuesday, OHA reported. A total of 42 COVID patients were in intensive care on Wednesday, unchanged from the day before.

Mid-Valley outbreaks