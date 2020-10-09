Oregon adds 425 new COVID cases

Oregon has added 425 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 36,526.

It was the second consecutive day above 400 for the state, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting a record 484 new cases on Thursday.

Friday’s report included 17 new cases in Linn County, which has a total of 648 cases and 14 deaths. Benton County added four new cases, Its total is 378 and six deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (14), Douglas (7), Hood River (7), Jackson (24), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (1), Malheur (28), Marion (50), Morrow (1), Multnomah (101), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (39), and Yamhill (15).

In addition to the case numbers the OHA also reported three new deaths, a 73-year-old Lane County man, a 91-year-old Multnomah County woman and an 86-year-old Wasco County woman. The individuals in the Lane and Wasco cases had underlying medical conditions. Authorities still are seeking to determine that for the Multnomah County case.

The state death toll is 597.

Multnomah continues to lead the state with 7,844 cases and 146 deaths. Next are Marion with 5,106 cases and 101 deaths, followed by Washington (4,956 cases and 65 deaths). Only one of Oregon’s 36 counties, Wheeler, has not yet experienced a COVID-19 case.

