Oregon adds 4 deaths and 381 new COVID cases

Oregon has added four new coronavirus deaths and 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

Two of the new deaths involved Marion County residents, an 80-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. The other two Oregon fatalities involved a 66-year-old Clatsop County man and an 89-year-old Wasco County man. The state’s death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority, is up to 2,357.

Eighteen of the new cases were in Benton County, with 10 coming from Linn County. Benton now has 2,470 cases and 18 deaths, while Linn is at 3,696 cases and 59 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

In other highlights from Friday’s report: