Oregon adds 382 COVID-19 cases, with 23 in mid-valley

Oregon’s daily COVID-19 count spiked up by 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, including 23 in the mid-valley, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
The highest daily tally since July brought the state’s total to 31,865 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. It also brought news of two more fatalities – an 88-year-old man in Douglas County and an 82-year-old man in Malheur County, both with underlying health conditions – to raise Oregon’s death toll to 539.
Benton County added eight new cases on Wednesday, raising its total to 294 cases and six deaths, while Linn County added 15 cases, bringing its total to 495 cases and 13 deaths.
The United States has now had more than 6.9 million cases of COVID-19 and there have been 201,411 deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Linn County tally was not a record – there was one day earlier in the year with 19 new cases – but it was one of the highest numbers yet, acknowledged Todd Noble, the county’s top health official.
In part, the big number may reflect a recent lag in sample processing due to wildfire smoke, Noble said, but based on information collected by contact tracers, a bigger factor appears to be the fact that people are traveling again, attending church services, going to social events and generally getting out of the house more.
“It’s just speculating on my part, but there’s a little bit of fatigue. People have been isolating a long time, and they’re letting their guard down,” he said. “We’re seeing this across the country.”
So far, he added, the partial reopening of Oregon State University for fall term – which has been identified as a factor in increasing COVID-19 case counts in neighboring Benton County – does not appear to have added to Linn’s case load.
Noble offered two pieces of advice for area residents in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.
“My first is get a flu shot – you don’t want to have flu and COVID,” he said.
The second is the same thing public health officials have been preaching since the start of the pandemic: wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
“I know it’s hard to tell people the same messaging for months on end,” he said, “but we need people to be vigilant until we get a viable vaccine.”
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
