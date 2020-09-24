Oregon adds 382 COVID-19 cases, with 23 in mid-valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon’s daily COVID-19 count spiked up by 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, including 23 in the mid-valley, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.

The highest daily tally since July brought the state’s total to 31,865 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. It also brought news of two more fatalities – an 88-year-old man in Douglas County and an 82-year-old man in Malheur County, both with underlying health conditions – to raise Oregon’s death toll to 539.

Benton County added eight new cases on Wednesday, raising its total to 294 cases and six deaths, while Linn County added 15 cases, bringing its total to 495 cases and 13 deaths.

The United States has now had more than 6.9 million cases of COVID-19 and there have been 201,411 deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Linn County tally was not a record – there was one day earlier in the year with 19 new cases – but it was one of the highest numbers yet, acknowledged Todd Noble, the county’s top health official.