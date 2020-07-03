Oregon adds 344 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mid-valley added 45 cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Between June 18 and July 1, Linn County added 28 cases, bringing its total caseload to 156. In the same time period, Benton saw an increase of 17 cases, bringing its total to 91.

On Friday, the state saw its second straight day with more than 300 new cases, raising the total to more than 9,000 cases since the pandemic began. Benton added seven cases over the previous day, and Linn County added two cases. No new deaths were reported on Friday.

OHA has cited community spread for the increase in cases, noting that increased testing does not solely account for the rise in cases.

On Thursday, the department noted that testing had dropped over the previous week but the positive rate had risen.

Gov. Kate Brown has added eight counties to a watch list based on the increase in cases. Linn and Benton County are not on the list, but OHA noted the virus is spreading in rural areas. Malheur County saw 20 new cases on Friday, and Umatilla saw 49. Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Morrow, Union and Wasco join them on the watch list.

"State and local health officials will closely monitor the situation in these counties in coming days and prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities," OHA said Friday.