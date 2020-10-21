Oregon adds 331 new cases, sees a drop in weekly numbers

Oregon added 331 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the state's total of reported cases since the start of the pandemic to 40,443. But numbers, the Oregon Healthy Authority reported, have dropped some.

After several days of double-digit case loads reported, the mid-valley saw just six cases. Benton reported zero new cases while Linn reported six.

The drop is consistent with statewide data that showed a 4% decline in daily cases between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 but the state's positivity rate remains high at 6.5%.

Deaths were also up, 27 from 25 the week before and the number of people hospitalized remained at 143.

Georgia Pacific in Halsey is still listed as an active outbreak source by OHA with 33 cases on of Wednesday, the latest reported on Oct. 14. Eagle Veneer and Freres Lumber remain on the active list with 16 and 15 cases.

The Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing Facility remained on the OHA's list of active outbreaks, first reported on Oct. 14. Three cases are listed.