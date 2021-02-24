Oregon adds 32 COVID deaths, including one in Linn County

Hospitalizations

Some 162 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, three fewer than the day before, OHA reported. A total of 46 were in intensive care, two more than Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

National numbers

More than 28.1 million COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The national death toll from the disease stands at 503,311.

Mid-valley outbreaks

In a weekly update released Wednesday, OHA reported outbreaks of COVID-19 involving residents, staff, household members or other close contacts at three congregate care facilities in the mid-valley. Previously reported outbreaks continued at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, which is associated with 12 cases, and Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis, which is associated with four cases. A new outbreak involving four cases was reported at The Oaks at Lebanon.

To date, 13,169 cases and 1,185 deaths have been associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon, according to OHA. The agency does not report deaths associated with specific facilities, citing privacy concerns.