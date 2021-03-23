Oregon adds 316 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016 cases.
The state also reported two new deaths, including an 85-year-old Coos County man with underlying conditions and a 67-year-old Coos County woman with underlying conditions.
The state death toll now stands at 2,367, with 59 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.
The Oregon Health Authority also announced on Tuesday that 20 Oregon counties, including Linn County, have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. This marks an increase of seven counties from yesterday.
The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
The United States added 55,902 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 29.7 million cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 986 new deaths for a total of 540,503 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.
Benton County added two new cases in Tuesday's report, bringing the county's total during the pandemic to 2,509. Linn County added four new cases, moving the county total to 3,742 since March 2020.
The state’s other reported cases Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (30), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln (5), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).
The state also reported on Tuesday 18,241 new vaccinations had been added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,845 doses were administered on Monday and 7,396 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday. There can be a lag in vaccinations being reported to the state, as providers have 72 hours to submit record of those vaccination doses.
Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna vaccines, and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The number of Coronavirus-related hospitalizations across Oregon reported Tuesday was 109, seven fewer than on Monday. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, two fewer than on Monday.