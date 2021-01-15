Oregon adds 21 new COVID deaths

• According to Friday’s OHA report, Oregon has added 26,936 new COVID-19 vaccinations to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 173,073 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 326,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Benton County residents have received 3,412 doses, or 361 per 10,000 residents. Linn has administered 3,651 doss, or 288 per 10,000.

• A Multnomah County resident has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.This is the first identification in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain. The individual has no known travel history. Health officials are still investigating the possible sources of infection. The strain has been detected in several states, including California.

Viruses constantly mutate, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves, and many disappear.

