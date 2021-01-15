Oregon adds 21 new COVID deaths

Oregon has recorded 21 new deaths and 1,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus.
The deaths bring the state’s total to 1,758. As has been the case in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority did not release an itemized list of the deaths by county.
The latest additional COVID-19 cases bring Oregon’s total to 131,248 infections.
Benton County recorded 21 new cases for a total of 1,659 and 13 deaths. Linn County added 16 cases for a total of 3,065, with 42 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (43), Douglas (21), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (52), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (86), Lincoln (5), Malheur (5), Marion (95), Morrow (5), Multnomah (155), Polk (23), Umatilla (111), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (141) and Yamhill (43).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
In other coronavirus news:
• According to Friday’s OHA report, Oregon has added 26,936 new COVID-19 vaccinations to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 173,073 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 326,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Benton County residents have received 3,412 doses, or 361 per 10,000 residents. Linn has administered 3,651 doss, or 288 per 10,000.
• A Multnomah County resident has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.This is the first identification in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain. The individual has no known travel history. Health officials are still investigating the possible sources of infection. The strain has been detected in several states, including California.
Viruses constantly mutate, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves, and many disappear.
