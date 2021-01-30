Oregon adds 19 new coronavirus deaths, one of deadlier days since pandemic began

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll continued to mount with the state announcing 19 new deaths Saturday, which falls within the top-25 deadliest days since the first coronavirus case was recorded in Oregon more than 300 days ago. The state also reported 707 new cases of the virus and 25,500 new doses of the vaccine administered.

Of the new cases, seven were in Benton County and 18 were in Linn County, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Benton County has recorded 1,899 cases since the pandemic began. Linn County has recorded 3,305 cases since the pandemic began. The state has now recorded 142,416 total cases.

The good news on COVID is that the new cases load has been below 1,000 for 14 consecutive days.

The state has stopped publishing daily deaths by county or including daily information regarding underlying health conditions among the deaths, opting instead to provide only information on age cohorts on a daily basis. More detailed information on deaths will be released in weekly updates Gov. Kate Brown announced on Twitter Friday.

Age cohorts with new deaths ranged from 60 years old to 80 years or older, with three deaths between 60 and 69, three deaths between 70 and 79 and 13 deaths for people age 80 or older.