Oregon adds 185 cases of COVID-19, 5 in mid-valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon recorded 185 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two in Benton County and three in Linn, as well as five more deaths from the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Sunday.

The state has had 29,337 cases and 509 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. The latest fatalities included a 96-year-old Lane County woman; two men from Marion County, one 81 and the other 76; and two Washington County residents, a man and a woman, both 89. Four of the dead were said to have had underlying health conditions; that information is still being checked in the fifth case.

In the mid-valley, Benton County has recorded 244 cases and six deaths, while Linn has had 431 cases and 13 deaths, according to OHA.

Earlier in the week, the area’s only remaining workplace outbreak was declared resolved. An outbreak at Stahlbush Island Farms, just across the Willamette River from Corvallis in Linn County, sickened 15 people. But the onset of the last reported case was Aug. 10, and OHA considers an outbreak to have run its course when there are no new cases for at least 28 days, so the agency moved the agricultural and food processing operation to its “recently resolved” list on Wednesday.

Nationally, there have now been 6,467,481 cases of COVID-19 and 193,195 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday.