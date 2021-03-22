Oregon adds 178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

New COVID-19 cases in Oregon are below 200 again, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. The state also reported two new deaths including a 40-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions.

In total, the state reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 2,365 and the state case total is at 161,706. Neither of the deaths announced Monday were in Linn County or Benton County.

The United States added 39,466 new cases Monday and currently sits at 29,652,483 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 479 new deaths and will likely pass the 540,000 death mark in the coming days. COVID-19 has resulted in 539,517 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Benton County added eight new cases, bringing the county total to 2,507. Linn County added four new cases, moving the county total to 3,738.

The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1) Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (3).