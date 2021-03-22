Oregon adds 178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

New COVID-19 cases in Oregon are below 200 again, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. The state also reported two new deaths including a 40-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions.
In total, the state reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 2,365 and the state case total is at 161,706. Neither of the deaths announced Monday were in Linn County or Benton County.
The United States added 39,466 new cases Monday and currently sits at 29,652,483 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 479 new deaths and will likely pass the 540,000 death mark in the coming days. COVID-19 has resulted in 539,517 deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
Benton County added eight new cases, bringing the county total to 2,507. Linn County added four new cases, moving the county total to 3,738.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (20), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (10), Klamath (9), Lake (1) Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (3).
The state also reported 14,422 new vaccinations administered Sunday and 7,207 vaccinations administered in prior days and reported Sunday. There can be a lag in vaccinations being reported to the state, as providers have 72 hours to submit record of those vaccination doses. Of the 1,858,385 doses distributed in Oregon, 1,530,147 have been administered. In Oregon, 985,881 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 570,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 25,523 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 2,016.9 per 10,000 people. Of those 25,523 people, 15,067 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Benton County, 26,191 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 2,775.7 per 10,000 people. Of those 26,191 people, 15,763 have received both doses.
Coronavirus related hospitalizations increased by four Monday. The current total of coronavirus related hospitalizations is 116. There are currently 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, which is four fewer than the number reported Sunday.
