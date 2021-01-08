Oregon adds 1,755 COVID cases

Oregon has added 1,755 new coronavirus cases.

Additionally, Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority shows that seven more Oregonians have died from the virus.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total to 122,847, with the death toll now at 1,575. Currently, 1.28% percent of positive cases result in a death, down from a high of 3.9% in May.

Benton County added 43 cases, bringing its total to 1,500 with 11 deaths. Linn added 42 cases and is at 2,877 cases and 36 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (18), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (92), Douglas (27), Gilliam (3), Harney (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (83), Jefferson (3), Josephine (60), Klamath (115), Lake (1), Lane (105), Lincoln (5), Malheur (24), Marion (179), Morrow (12), Multnomah (256), Polk (42), Sherman (4), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (44), Union (20), Wasco (18), Washington (253) and Yamhill (47).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.