Oregon adds 1,290 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Oregon reported 1,290 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as six new deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County had 14 new instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and Benton County had three.

The state has now had 84,496 COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 1,770 cases and 24 COVID-19 deaths since March, while Benton County has had 900 cases and seven deaths.

In the past week, Oregon has seen its COVID-19 grow by 10,376 or 14%. The state also has experienced 128 novel coronavirus deaths since last Sunday, according to OHA daily updates.

Linn County has had 346 confirmed and presumptive cases and one new death in the past week, while Benton County has seen its caseload grow by 109 instances with no new deaths, OHA data indicates.

The total number of patients in hospital beds statewide decreased by 10 from Saturday to Sunday, and now stands at 546, according to the OHA.

Of those, 113 are in intensive care unit beds, a drop of five patients from Saturday.