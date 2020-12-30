Oregon adds 1,052 COVID-19 cases, 34 in mid-valley; no new cases at Corvallis Manor

Oregon added 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 34 in the mid-valley, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 112,260, while a major outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home appears to be leveling off, according to information released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Another 19 Oregonians succumbed to the disease, raising the state’s COVID-related death toll to 1,468, OHA reported.
Benton County, with 14 new cases, has recorded a total of 1,323 infections and 11 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County added 20 new cases for a total of 2,597 with 32 deaths.
No new cases were noted at Corvallis Manor in OHA’s most recent weekly report, which came out on Wednesday. The long-term care facility has recorded 82 COVID-19 infections among residents and staff members since the outbreak began on Nov. 30. A previous outbreak there sickened 21 people and killed three residents.
Likewise, no new cases were reported in the past week in three other ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities in the mid-valley, all in Albany. Timberwood Court Memory Care Community has had 14 cases and two deaths, Brookdale Independent Living has had eight cases and Chamberlin House has had three cases.
New outbreaks were reported at Brookdale Geary Street Memory Care in Albany and Willamette Manor Assisted Living in Lebanon, which have each logged three cases of COVID-19.
To date, 810 deaths have been reported at Oregon congregate care facilities, more than half the state total.
The mid-valley’s largest ongoing workplace outbreak, at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, grew to 47 cases last week from 43 the week before, OHA reported.
Outbreaks continued at 13 other worksites in the mid-valley. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has had a cumulative total of 25 cases among workers or their household members; ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg and Smith Seed Services in Halsey have had 19 cases apiece; WinCo Foods in Albany, the Albany Costco store and Entek International in Lebanon have reported 12 cases each; Pacific Cast technologies, Selmet and Clayton Homes, all in Albany, have had 11 cases apiece; Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany has had nine cases; Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital have had eight each; and Albany-Lebanon Sanitation has reported five.
An outbreak at the Albany Walmart store, which had reported eight cases, is now considered resolved.
Outbreaks at two mid-valley schools — Sweet Home Junior High and Oak Heights Elementary, also in Sweet Home — have been declared resolved.
Outbreaks continued at Green Acres School in Lebanon, where three staff members or volunteers have been reported infected with COVID-19, and Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City, where two cases have been reported.
Some 31,382 Oregonians have now received their first doses of vaccine to protect against COVID-19, according to OHA, while a total of 138,400 doses have been shipped to sites around the state. Meanwhile, the daily hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients dipped by six to 521 statewide and the number of COVID patients in intensive care fell by nine to 110, OHA announced.
Oregon’s latest fatalities included 10 women and nine men ranging in age from 45 to 100. Most had underlying medical conditions, with the presence of underlying issues still to be confirmed in two cases. Coos and Multnomah counties had the most deaths, with three apiece. Hood River, Jackson, Polk and Washington counties had two fatalities each, and there was one death each in Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Union and Wheeler counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 199,282 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the national total to more than 19.6 million COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The CDC also reported 3,390 deaths from the disease for a total of 340,809.
