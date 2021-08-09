 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon added 3,000-plus cases last weekend
0 Comments
breaking

Oregon added 3,000-plus cases last weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
virus natioinal

A group waits to get COVID-19 tests last week in North Miami, Fla. National numbers are soaring and Florida has been a hot spot for new cases.

 MARTA LAVANDIER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Oregon during the past weekend.

More than 3,000 new and presumptive cases were logged by the Oregon Health Authority during Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The total of 3,229 increases the state’s overall pandemic number to 230,103. Broken out by day the new caseload was 1,032 on Friday, 964 on Saturday and 1,233 on Sunday.

The delta variant is being blamed for a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Milwaukee reporting ''extreme transmission.''

Linn County and Benton County both saw significant spikes. Linn reported 152 new cases for the three days, with Benton at 52. Linn now has 6,645 cases, with Benton at 3,636.

The OHA report also noted an outbreak at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. All 61 cases were of the new delta variant of the virus.

Here is a look at other news from the OHA and federal reports:

Deaths: There were 14 Oregon deaths, during the weekend, including three in Josephine County, two in Jackson, two in Lane, two in Yamhill and one each in Douglas, Gilliam, Wasco, Umatilla and Polk. Oregon now has recorded 2,903 deaths. Linn County has had 82 deaths and Benton 22.

Vaccinations: A total of 3,054 doses were added to the state registry. The report indicates that approximately 2.5 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of vaccine, with more than 2.3 million completing a vaccine series.

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control reported 51,638 new cases Monday, bringing the U.S. total to 35.8 million. There were 214 new deaths. The national total is 614,856.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News