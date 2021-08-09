Oregon added 3,000-plus cases last weekend

Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Oregon during the past weekend.

More than 3,000 new and presumptive cases were logged by the Oregon Health Authority during Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The total of 3,229 increases the state’s overall pandemic number to 230,103. Broken out by day the new caseload was 1,032 on Friday, 964 on Saturday and 1,233 on Sunday.

Linn County and Benton County both saw significant spikes. Linn reported 152 new cases for the three days, with Benton at 52. Linn now has 6,645 cases, with Benton at 3,636.

The OHA report also noted an outbreak at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. All 61 cases were of the new delta variant of the virus.

Here is a look at other news from the OHA and federal reports:

Deaths: There were 14 Oregon deaths, during the weekend, including three in Josephine County, two in Jackson, two in Lane, two in Yamhill and one each in Douglas, Gilliam, Wasco, Umatilla and Polk. Oregon now has recorded 2,903 deaths. Linn County has had 82 deaths and Benton 22.