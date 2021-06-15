Oregon 65,000 shots shy of lifting COVID-19 limits by July 4

Two counties in the northwest could still see limits lifted before the whole state. Clatsop and Tillamook are over 62% and if they keep up the same rate of vaccination could move to lower level next week.

For many counties the statewide 70% mark is likely their only path out of the restrictions on restaurants, events, shops and socializing that come with high risk levels.

There are currently nine counties at what is now the state's top risk status. Marion, Jefferson and Linn have given at least one shot to more than half their population. Umatilla and Malheur are below 40%. Columbia, Crook, Douglas and Klamath are in between.

While the end of June seems a likely time frame to reach 70% with at least one vaccine shot, the main goal has been to reach President Joe Biden's hope for a normalization of life by the July 4 holiday.

Oregon Health Authority officials and vaccination partners are making a more assertive effort to get into the community and offer shots at workplaces, shops, schools and shopping areas.

The state is also trying to appeal to the wallets of those who haven't yet stepped up to get inoculated.