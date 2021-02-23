Openings on Corvallis commissions

The city of Corvallis is seeking applicants for volunteer positions with the Planning Commission and the Historic Resources Commission.

The nine-member bodies hold hearings on land use cases and historic preservation applications and advise the City Council on such matters.

The city has two vacancies to fill on the Planning Commission and three on the Historic Resources Commission. New terms begin June 30.

For more information and an application form on the Planning Commission go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-pc. For the same information on the HRC go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-hrc.

The application deadline for both commissions is April 2.

Candidates for the positions will tentatively be interviewed by councilors at a May 6 work session. Councilors will vote on the candidates at a full council meeting at a future date.

