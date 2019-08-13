The city of Corvallis is hosting its third Open Streets celebration this Sunday in South Corvallis.
The event, which aims to encourage active transportation, runs from noon to 4 p.m., with activities set for both sides of Highway 99W (Southeast Third Street).
Key centers of activity are Tunison Park on the west side of Highway 99 and Lilly Park on the east side. A one-mile transportation corridor will connect the two parks, with the Highway 99W crossing point at Southeast Viewmont Avenue.
The event starts with a parade at noon. The parade, led by the band DTW, will begin gathering at 11:50 a.m. at the stage at Lilly Park.
Local music, food and drink will be available throughout the event at Tunison Park and Lilly Park as well as bicycle-powered carnival rides. For the second time in three years a painted intersection will be part of the party. Open Streets 1 included a painting at 11th and Taylor. This year, Living Southtown received a neighborhood empowerment grant that allowed local artist Diana Rose to paint the intersection at Lilly and Bethel near Lilly Park.
Other pieces of the event include:
• A neighborhood bike way demonstration at Alexander and Thompson
• A crosswalk musical performance of songs from “Grease” at Viewmont.
• Free kids bike helmets and fittings at Tunison Park.
• Fitness classes at Lilly Park.
• Mexican dancing and rope tricks at Tunison Park.
New this year will be group rides — on bikes, skateboards or roller skates — to the event. Groups will leave MLK Park at 11:15 a.m., Timberhill Park at 11:20 a.m., Corvallis Electric Bicycles at Kings and Circle at 11:25 a.m., Avery Park at 11:40 a.m. and the downtown fountain near Peak Sports and Sky High Brewing at 11:40 a.m.
Free shuttles run from 11 a.m. to approximately 4:45 p.m., with park-and-ride locations at Timberhill Shopping center, the Downtown Transit Center, the Kings and Circle Shopping Center, Linus Pauling Middle School, The Arc on Northwest Beca Avenue, Woodstock’s Pizza on Kings and Corvallis High School.
Pedal Corvallis is offering a $6 credit for those who use its bike-share program during Open Streets.