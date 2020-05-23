Open Season: Various local campgrounds reopen under modified guidelines

Some campers have already flocked to the popular local areas to continue holiday traditions. Connie and James Chambers have camped at Waterloo Park over Memorial Day weekend for years, and are doing so again this weekend.

So far, the guidelines provided by Linn County have not drastically altered their experience, and they are enjoying the annual trip just as much as they have in years past.

“It has affected us a little bit, yes,” Connie Chambers said. “Because there are some things (Linn County) wants you to be aware of and do. But we make the best of it because we know that’s what’s best for everyone.”

Connie Chambers said she and James are camping with a larger group that includes 12 RVs in total, and they shared the county's guidelines with their group before the trip began so they would be aware of the expectations.

“We’re all just really happy since we have been staying indoors,” Chambers said. “It’s nice to be able to socialize to some extent.”

Throughout the rest of Linn County, John Neal Memorial County Park is open but not allowing group camping at this time. Likewise for Whitcomb Bridge Park.