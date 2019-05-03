An open house will be held in Salem next week to provide information about the future of the Elliott State Forest, an 80,000-acre parcel of state-owned land near Coos Bay.
The free public event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium of the Department of State Lands, 775 Summer St. NE. It is the first of several public events that will be held as planning for the forest progresses.
Representatives of the department and the Oregon State University College of Forestry will be available to answer questions.
At the direction of the State Land Board, the Department of State Lands is working with OSU on a plan to convert the Elliott into a research forest.
The goal of the planning process is to create a management plan that supports research, protects values such as recreation and conservation, and generates enough revenue to be self-supporting.
The plan must meet OSU’s program and financial requirements. It must also achieve the Land Board’s goals of keeping the forest publicly owned, decoupling the forest from the Common School Fund, compensating the fund for the value of the forest, protecting sensitive species and allowing for timber harvest.