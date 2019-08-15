{{featured_button_text}}
Benton County Health (copy)

The Benton County Health Center at 530 NW 27th St. in Corvallis has been remodeled.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file

The Benton County Health Center will hold a grand reopening celebration and open house from 3 to 7 p.m. today.

An 18-month, $7.6 million renovation of the 36,000-square-foot building has recently been completed, and the public is invited to tour the facility at 5:30 NW 27th St. in Corvallis.

Local elected officials will be on hand for the event, including members of the Benton County Board of Commissioners and Corvallis City Council.

A dance performance is planned, with speakers starting at 4:15 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 4:45. Clinic staff will be on hand to answer questions and lead tours of the remodeled building.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0