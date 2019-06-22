An open house on the project to replace the Van Buren Bridge is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tunison Community Center, 365 SW Tunison Ave. in Corvallis.
Oregon Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss the project. This is the first of three major opportunities for members of the public to chime in on the replacement. The other two open houses will be in April 2020 and May 2021, respectively.
The current bridge, which was built in 1913, is functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe.
The $69 million replacement project is being paid for with seismic money contained in a $5.3 billion transportation package that came out of the 2017 legislative session. Design work is scheduled to run through 2021, with construction set to begin in 2022. Completion of the bridge could come as early as 2024.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting from, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
• The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the main meeting room, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany-Millersburg Joint Water/Wastewater Management Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the Santiam Room at Albany City Hall.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.