The city of Corvallis is hosting an open house to allow residents to comment on its water master plan update at 5 p.m. Thursday at the downtown fire station.
The event is drop-in style, with city officials scheduled to be on hand to discuss the treatment process, storage and distribution systems and present an overview of the timeline and goals for the three-year project. Participants also can fill out a community water use survey.
The $1.8 million project will include contracted consulting services with the Portland office of Carollo Engineers, a nationwide environmental engineering firm that specializes in the planning, design, and construction of water and wastewater facilities.
The new water plan will update existing plans for water distribution (last updated in 1998), the Rock Creek Treatment Plant (last updated in 2000) and the Taylor Treatment Plant (last updated in 2002).
In other meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 9 Corvallis Councilor Andrew Struthers will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
• Oregonians for Medical Freedom is hosting a community discussion at 3 p.m. at the Corvallis High School library. The group is fighting House Bill 306, a bill before the state Legislature which would remove the ability of a parent to decline required immunizations against restrictable diseases on behalf of a child for reason other than the child's medical condition.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board will hear reports from its workgroups and discuss a possible partnership structure.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners holds its weekly meeting at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The agenda includes discussion of the Linn County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Plan and the county's Small Business First Time Employment Youth Wage Grant Program.
• The city of Corvallis is hosting a meet and greet for candidates to replace retiring Public Works Director Mary Steckel. An open house is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, with presentations set for 5:30 p.m. Information on the candidates will be available at the event, but they will not be identified beforehand.
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis-Benton County Housing Opportunities Action Council meets at 1:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
• The Philomath City Budget Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., and will hold a public hearing on the budget and the possible use of state revenue sharing.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Madison room.
• The Corvallis School District is hosting a facilities bond “expo” at 6:30 p.m. at the Garfield Elementary School gym, 1205 NW Garfield Ave. The district plans to share information about bond projects currently in the design phase. The list includes three elementary schools, Garfield, Lincoln and Hoover, as well as the two high schools, Corvallis and Crescent Valley.
• Ward 9 Corvallis Councilor Andrew Struthers is hosting a ward meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Osborn Aquatics Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room. Board members will discuss solar incentives the state Legislature is considering and review its community outreach strategies.
April 27
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis library.