Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy is holding an open house, tours and skills assessments as well as a drop-off-the-kids event on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the academy.
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. tours and skills assessment will take place for those seeking to enroll. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 is free play time for gymnastics, ninja warrior, parkour plus pizza and crafts for those 3-years-old to 13. Register at www.peakelite.net.
Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy is at 680 SW West Hills Road in Corvallis. For further information call 541-929-2772.