Carter Stimpson, 7, and Landon Stimpson, both 7, practice their skills on the "ninja warrior" obstacle course at the Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy in Corvallis. The club is holding an open house and play night on Saturday.

Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy is holding an open house, tours and skills assessments as well as a drop-off-the-kids event on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the academy.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. tours and skills assessment will take place for those seeking to enroll. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 is free play time for gymnastics, ninja warrior, parkour plus pizza and crafts for those 3-years-old to 13. Register at www.peakelite.net.

Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy is at 680 SW West Hills Road in Corvallis. For further information call 541-929-2772.

