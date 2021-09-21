Only three ICU beds available for region with Linn and Benton counties

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases in Oregon is 314,841.

The OHA also recorded 30 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,624.

Linn County logged 46 new instances of the virus bringing the total number of cases in the county to 10,514.

In an update to Monday’s report, the OHA said a Linn County woman, 58, died of the virus on Sept. 14 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. She tested positive on Sept. 7 and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, according to OHA. The cumulative number of deaths in the county is 87.

Meanwhile, Benton County reported 18 cases, which makes its pandemic total 4,637.

Here’s a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports:

Hospitalizations:

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 944, which is 24 less than Monday. There are 264 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Tuesday, which is 14 less than Monday.