Online threats delay reopening for Enchanted Forest

The Enchanted Forest has decided to delay its reopening due to threats from people voicing displeasure over planned COVID-19 precautions.
The iconic Oregon theme park in Turner was scheduled to reopen this weekend, using the same mask guidance that was handed down by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority last week. The park’s policy was to be that masks were required for everyone except fully vaccinated attendees who could prove their vaccination status.
New guidance has since been handed down by OHA, saying that outdoor mask wearing is no longer necessary, though it’s still encouraged for unvaccinated folks hanging out in large crowds. Businesses are still allowed to craft mask policies that require face coverings for customers, however, and all businesses that provide exceptions for vaccinated people must require verification.
Once the announcement that the Enchanted Forest was reopening went out on social media, word spread quickly and the venue received lots of input — some positive, some negative and some violent.
“What happened during the night is that we received lots of feedback from community members who were very happy,” said Susan Vaslev, co-manager of the park. “Then another huge portion of our supporters was very angry … not only about having to show verification, but they were also angry about having to wear masks in various places.”
Vaslev says the comments turned ugly and several threats were leveled at employees of the venue or future attendees. While she says the park “made the decision not to go into detail” about the exact nature of the threats, she made clear that they were serious enough to reconsider opening this weekend.
“During the night, as we saw this develop, even though we’re desperate to open, we just decided it would not be safe to do under what was happening,” Vaslev said. “And we’re not talking about COVID at this point, we’re talking about having a safe environment for employees and guests at the park.”
The Enchanted Forest has been hit hard by the pandemic, remaining closed for half of its 2020 season and having to adhere to a limit of 250 people, including employees, for the second half of last year. For a park that normally allows up to 3,000 guests, this is a significant setback.
It was enough to cause the business to start a GoFundMe page asking for donations to stay afloat. The public responded by donating more than $450,000 in support, but then the February ice storms hit. Valsev says the storms caused thousands of dollars in roof damage, and repairs are still ongoing.
All of these factors are why the Enchanted Forest is “desperate to reopen,” Valsev said, but it won’t do so unless it’s safe.
“I understand the total frustration on all sides,” Vaslev said. “We are a park that really entertains people from all walks of life, from all beliefs. And we want to (do so) safely for everybody … but when we have such disagreements for everyone, it becomes a lot harder for us to safely reopen.”
