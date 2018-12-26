Parents, students, staff members and residents in the Greater Albany Public Schools district will be asked to complete an online survey next month to help find a new superintendent.
Members of the Albany School Board voted unanimously Dec. 10 to adopt a timeline for the search and to offer a salary range for the new person of between $145,000 and $175,000.
The survey will be available Jan. 14-21. Computer access will be provided at the district office, 718 Seventh Ave. SW, and at the Welcome Center adjacent to Albany Options School, 701 19th Ave. SE.
District officials also are holding various focus groups Jan. 16 and 17 to meet with Hank Harris of Human Capital Enterprises, who is leading the search for the district. Focus groups will be made up of school board members, administrators, community leaders, students, parents, residents, teachers and other staff members.
Harris will use the information gathered through the survey and the focus groups to create a profile for school board members to use as they look for a new district leader to succeed Jim Golden, whose contract was terminated earlier this year.
Golden filed a lawsuit last month in Benton County Circuit Court claiming breach of contract in the termination. The school district has not yet filed an answer.
Tim Mills, a retired superintendent who has experience with districts in Oregon, Washington and Colorado, is serving as interim superintendent. Mills plans to hold an Interim Superintendent Forum from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the district office to provide classified and certified staff members with the opportunity to ask questions or share concerns.