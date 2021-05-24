 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online spotlight
0 comments
alert top story

Online spotlight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4A State Track Championships01

Philomath's Amey McDaniel clears a height in the pole vault during the 4A state track and field championships.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

We have extra content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories with additional features.

Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so…

Video: The Dish: Spiritopia Ginger Lemon Drop. With our new Mid-Valley Live section, we’re releasing a new video every week on local food and drink, great trails, road trips or arts and entertainment. For this edition of the Dish, we discuss this tasty new beverage from a local distiller.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Video: Linn County elections new signature scanner. Take a look at this new piece of equipment verifying signatures, and learn how this machine works from your trusted election officials.

Gallery: 5A Invitational track meet. We have a plethora of photos of local prep athletes competing in something akin to the state meet. (Also, check out the 5A Invitational field events gallery.)

Gallery: 4A state track and field championship. This is another collection of images featuring high school heroes and heroines representing your communities.

Story: Waterloo Park’s new playground. This article is a tearjerker, both heartbreaking and heartwarming. Sweet Home resident Rachel Maynard lost one of her sons in a tragic accident at Foster Reservoir in 2020. She channeled her grief into helping create a new playground at the park he loved. A video and editorial on the new playground are attached to the story.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News