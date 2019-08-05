The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a free workshop on how to find hidden information online at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Aug. 30 at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The events, part of the library’s “Digital Life” series, will include strategies for finding information that you cannot uncover in a Google search. Bring your own computer or use one of the library’s laptops. Participation in both classes is encouraged but not required.
The workshop series moves to one session per month, on the third Thursday, starting in September. Upcoming workshops in the series include basic photo management on Sept. 19 and online privacy and security on Oct. 17.
Call the library at 541766-6793 for more information.